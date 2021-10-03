Trudeau visits B.C. First Nation after skipping invite on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc Nation today — a little more than two weeks after failing to respond to an invitation to join the community for the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir and Trudeau are holding a joint news conference starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, or 11:30 a.m PT.

Trudeau will also speak with the nation's council, survivors of residential schools and other people from the community.

The Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc announced in the spring the discovery of roughly 200 possible unmarked burial sites at a former residential school.

The nation invited the prime minister to attend its ceremony to mark Canada's first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

Trudeau did not respond to the invitation and instead travelled with his family for a vacation in Tofino, B.C.

He later apologized for the trip, which was not initially disclosed on the prime minister's daily itinerary.

"Travelling on the 30th was a mistake and I regret it," Trudeau said the next week.

Trudeau urged Canadians at a ceremony in Ottawa the day before the holiday to listen to the stories of residential school survivors. Trudeau said he spoke to some survivors over the phone during his trip to Tofino.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a ceremony in Ottawa on the eve of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. He spent the holiday itself on vacation in Tofino, B.C. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc is asking the federal government to commit funding to a new healing centre to serve the survivors of residential schools.

Earlier this summer, Trudeau visited Cowessess Nation in Saskatchewan, where about 750 possible unmarked graves were discovered at a former residential school in June.

Trudeau signed an agreement during that visit to turn over some child welfare responsibilities to Cowessess.