Trudeau travelling to Chicago for his mother's one-woman show

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Chicago this Mother's Day weekend with his family to take in his mom's one-woman show at The Second City.

Margaret Trudeau's show, Certain Woman of An Age, is being featured at the UP Comedy Club at The Second City, a venue graced by many of America's top comedians over the years.

The show will feature her telling her story, which reportedly includes reflections on her life and challenges therein, including her battles with bipolar disorder and marriage to Pierre Trudeau.