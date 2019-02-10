Trudeau joins Burnaby South campaign event amid SNC-Lavalin scandal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in British Columbia this evening to join his Liberal candidate at campaign events in the riding of Burnaby South.

Amid the byelection preparations, Trudeau is also dealing with accusations that his office pressured former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to help Quebec construction giant SNC-Lavalin avoid court proceedings.

Wilson-Raybould was shuffled out of that ministerial position in January, and replaced by David Lametti.

Lametti is now involved in dealing with the allegations, with one source saying he is advising the government on what to do about potentially waiving the solicitor-client privilege that stops Wilson-Raybould from publicly commenting on the issue.

The Conservatives and the NDP have called for top officials who may have been involved in the SNC-Lavalin case to testify before the House of Commons justice committee. Tory Leader Andrew Scheer is also demanding Trudeau drop the solicitor-client privilege so Wilson-Raybould could talk to committee.

And while these allegations are being dealt with, the parties are facing off in a crucial byelection test in B.C.'s Burnaby South, where NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is vying for a seat in the Commons.

The vote is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Trudeau will be speaking at and attending events with the Liberal candidate Richard Lee on Sunday.

Wilson-Raybould holds the nearby riding of Vancouver Granville.