Trudeau offers 'whatever resources are needed' to aid search for mass stabbing suspect

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to deliver "whatever resources are needed" to police in Saskatchewan and to James Smith Cree Nation during the ongoing search for mass stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson.

"Being there with whatever supports are needed right now in this moment of crisis is our focus," Trudeau told a Tuesday afternoon news conference in Vancouver.

"As a federal government, we're ensuring that whatever resources are needed by the police and jurisdiction are received to be able to put an end to this situation, and to allow people to grieve without fear and to start the healing process that will take an awfully, awfully long time, because this was an incredibly horrific and traumatic event."

Sanderson, along with his deceased brother Damien Sanderson, is accused of carrying out a mass stabbing that left 10 people dead and 18 injured in the area of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon, Sask.

RCMP issued an alert Tuesday afternoon telling residents of James Smith Cree Nation to shelter in place following a report that Sanderson was in the area.

The prime minister said his priority at the moment is to help authorities resolve the search for Sanderson.

He said conversations later on will revolve around helping the devastated rural community, which is about a two-hour drive northeast of Saskatoon.

"There are going to be many, many conversations about next steps and how we move forward and yes, the federal government will be there for that," Trudeau said.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu has confirmed that a range of services will be made available to James Smith Cree Nation in the wake of the tragedy.

Those services include mental health counselling, coverage of funeral costs and medical transportation coverage for victims, along with accommodation, food and essential needs for displaced people.

Indigenous Services Canada said those needs were among those identified by Chief Wally Burns of James Smith Cree Nation.

The government department also has pledged to support "security within the community."