Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics

Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, meets with Indonesian president

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Jakarta today, where he is kicking off a six-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region. He later met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Prime minister is on a 6-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region

The Canadian Press ·
Two men in suits stand holding a basketball jersey and smiling for the camera.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a welcome ceremony with Indonesian President Joko Widodo prior to a bilateral meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday. Trudeau is in Indonesia to attend the ASEAN summit. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Tuesday with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, where the two leaders discussed trade and their growing partnership.

Trudeau was officially welcomed to the president's palace, where he was greeted by the Indonesian military's marching band.

Indonesia is hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as the 10-nation bloc prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner.

Widodo left an event at the summit to personally greet Trudeau in Jakarta.

Before their bilateral meeting took place, Trudeau gifted Widodo with a Team Canada basketball jersey with his nickname, Jokowi, on it, alongside the number seven, which signifies Widodo being the seventh president of Indonesia.

Trade Minister Mary Ng and Canada's envoy to the Indo-Pacific region also joined Trudeau.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now