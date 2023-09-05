Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, meets with Indonesian president

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Tuesday with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, where the two leaders discussed trade and their growing partnership.

Trudeau was officially welcomed to the president's palace, where he was greeted by the Indonesian military's marching band.

Indonesia is hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as the 10-nation bloc prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner.

Widodo left an event at the summit to personally greet Trudeau in Jakarta.

Before their bilateral meeting took place, Trudeau gifted Widodo with a Team Canada basketball jersey with his nickname, Jokowi, on it, alongside the number seven, which signifies Widodo being the seventh president of Indonesia.

Trade Minister Mary Ng and Canada's envoy to the Indo-Pacific region also joined Trudeau.