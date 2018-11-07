Trudeau to deliver apology today for 1939 decision to turn away German Jews seeking refuge

After question period in the House of Commons today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will formally apologize on behalf of the Government of Canada for the 1939 decision to turn away a ship full of German Jews seeking refuge from the Nazi regime.

The prime minister will begin by reviewing the decision by the Liberal government of William Lyon Mackenzie King to turn away the MS St. Louis and its 907 passengers seeking asylum, before moving onto how the government of the day strengthened its anti-Semitic policies.

After apologizing to the passengers of the MS St. Louis, Trudeau will extend his apology to all Jews affected by Canada's anti-Semitic policies.

Trudeau also will pledge to do more to help protect places of worship in the wake of the gun attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that claimed 11 lives.

Sol Messinger is one of the few remaining survivors of the MS St. Louis; he marked his seventh birthday on board the ship. He will be in Ottawa today to witness the apology firsthand.

In 1939, the MS St. Louis left Germany carrying 907 Jewish passengers fleeing persecution by the Nazi regime. The ship was turned away from Cuba and the United States before a group of Canadians tried to convince Prime Minister King's government to let it dock in Halifax.

The Canadian government heeded the anti-Semitic sentiment abroad at the time by severely restricting Jewish immigration. From 1933 to 1945, only about 5,000 Jewish refugees were accepted because of Canada's discriminatory 'none is too many' immigration policy.

When Ottawa refused to let the MS St. Louis passengers disembark, the ship returned to Europe.

About half the passengers were taken in by the U.K., the Netherlands, France and Belgium. About 500 of them ended up back in Germany, where 254 were killed in concentration and internment camps.