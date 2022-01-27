Trudeau says he's isolating after exposure to COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's isolating for five days after he was exposed to COVID-19.
PM says he was exposed Wednesday night
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's isolating for five days after he was exposed to COVID-19.
The prime minister tweeted Thursday that he learned of the exposure Wednesday night. While he said his rapid test result was negative, he is following Ottawa Public Health's guidelines to stay at home.
"I feel fine and will be working from home," he tweeted. "Stay safe, everyone — and please get vaccinated."
The prime minister did not reveal in his tweet how he was exposed to COVID-19.
His isolation means Trudeau will not be physically in the House of Commons on Monday, which resumes after the holiday break.
