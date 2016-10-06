Liberal government to spend $10B on infrastructure to fuel pandemic economic recovery

The Liberal government is spending $10 billion in infrastructure initiatives such as broadband, clean energy and agricultural projects as part of its plan to boost growth and create one million jobs after the pandemic pummelled the economy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna will announce details of the plan for the Canada Infrastructure Bank plan during a news conference at 11 a.m. ET, and CBCNews.ca is carrying it live.

The plan has five major initiatives:

$2.5 billion for clean power to support renewable generation and storage and to transmit clean electricity between provinces, territories and regions, including northern and Indigenous communities.

$2 billion to help connect about 750,000 homes and small businesses to broadband in underserved communities.

$2 billion for large-scale energy efficient building retrofits.

$1.5 billion for agriculture irrigation projects to boost production, strengthen Canada's food security and expand export opportunities.

$1.5 billion to speed up the adoption of zero-emission buses and charging infrastructure.

The Liberal government's throne speech promised to create more than one million jobs to rebuild from the pandemic.

The $10 billion announced today is part of the CIB's $35 billion pot of federal investments.

In a statement, CIB chair Michael Sabia said the federal money aims to leverage additional money from private and institutional investors.

"In that way, the CIB can have bigger impacts that benefit Canadians and Canada's economy," he said.