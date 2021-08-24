Trudeau promises new incentives worth billions and a ban on 'flipping' to help Canadians buy a home

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau today promised a suite of new measures to help Canadians buy a home at a time when a red-hot housing market has made owning property seem like a distant dream for many young people.

Speaking to reporters in Hamilton, Ont., Trudeau said the real estate market is afflicted by "instability" and "uncertainty" and a COVID-fuelled spike has led to soaring prices, bidding wars, rampant speculation and too many vacant properties. He said the situation demands government intervention to help more people acquire own homes.

The aggressive plan — billions of dollars in new funding, a temporary ban on "flipping" homes, efforts to block foreign nationals from buying homes for two years and new regulatory measures to police exploitative real estate agents — comes at a time when Canadians are telling pollsters that housing is one of the issues they care about most.

The three-point program includes commitments to "unlock home ownership" through new government funding, a plan to build more homes to address supply constraints and measures to establish and protect new rights for buyers.

"If you work hard, if you save, that dream of having your own place should be in reach. But for too many people, it just isn't — and that's not right," Trudeau said.

"You shouldn't have to move far away from your job or school or family to afford your rent. You shouldn't lose a bidding war on your home to speculators. It's time for things to change."

A promise to double tax credit

If the Liberals are re-elected on Sept. 20, Trudeau said, he would introduce a first home savings account which would allow Canadians up to age 40 to save $40,000 toward their first home and withdraw it tax-free when it comes time to buy. Money added to the account would go in tax-free and could be withdrawn without any taxes owing on possible investment gains.

He said a Liberal government would double the first-time home buyers tax credit from $5,000 to $10,000 — an incentive that would help with the many closing costs that come with buying property.

To reduce mortgage costs, a Trudeau-led government would force the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to slash mortgage insurance rates by 25 per cent — a $6,100 savings for the average person. The Liberals are also proposing a sort of "rent-to-own" program, with $1 billion in new funding to "create a pathway for renters in five years or less."

To help with the supply side of the equation, Trudeau promised to "build, preserve or repair 1.4 million homes in the next four years" by giving cities "new tools to speed up housing construction." A re-elected Liberal government, he said, would create a $4 billion pool of cash that cities could tap if they help to create "middle-class homes." The party believes this program — which would crack down on speculators owning vacant land — would make tens of thousands of new homes available in four years.

The party is also promising $2.7 billion over four years to build or repair more affordable homes, money to convert empty office space into housing, a "multigenerational home renovation tax credit" to offset the costs of adding a secondary unit to a home, and more money for Indigenous housing to help First Nations, Métis and Inuit people who live in substandard conditions.

Have an election question for CBC News? Email us: Ask@cbc.ca. Your input helps inform our coverage.

Find out who's ahead in the latest polls with our Poll Tracker .

'Total price transparency'

Trudeau also promised to crack down on abusive real estate practices that have made buying a home an unpleasant experience for many in recent years.

A new federal Home Buyers' Bill of Rights would ban "blind bidding" — home buyers vying for the same property without knowing how much others are offering. It would establish a legal right to a home inspection, ensure "total price transparency" — so that a would-be buyer knows the history of recent house sale prices — require more disclosure from real estate agents who represent both the buyer and the seller, and demand that banks offer mortgage deferrals for six months to someone who's lost their job.

Matching a promise made by the Conservatives, a Liberal government would also ban new foreign ownership of Canadian homes for the next two years — a measure meant to put the brakes on rampant housing speculation driven by offshore money.

In addition to the ban, Trudeau said he would expand the upcoming tax on vacant housing owned by non-resident and non-Canadians to include foreign-owned vacant land in large urban areas.

The Liberals also would impose an "anti-flipping tax" on residential properties, which would require that properties either be held for at least 12 months or face burdensome taxes.

Asked today if the new measures amount to an admission that the existing national housing strategy has not delivered as promised, Trudeau said that while the government's 2017 plan helped to expand the pool of affordable housing for thousands of people and cut down on chronic homelessness, it's obvious more needs to be done.

WATCH: Trudeau promises help for home buyers

Liberal leader promises help for home buyers 1:54 Justin Trudeau made the announcement Tuesday during a stop in Hamilton, Ont. 1:54

'Much more to do'

"Let's remember, in 2017, as we launched that national housing strategy, we were starting from a standing start because for the previous ten years a Conservative government decided the federal government had no role to play in housing. That's wrong," Trudeau said. "But absolutely, there is more to do — much more to do."

Trudeau took a swipe at Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's housing plan, which commits to building one million new homes over three years while easing mortgage requirements and making more federal land available for development.

Trudeau said the Conservatives will "do what they always do, give the biggest breaks to the wealthiest few" — a reference to O'Toole's platform commitment to create incentives for Canadians who invest in rental housing by making tweaks to the capital gains tax regime.

"Erin O'Toole would give your landlord a tax break on selling the building and do nothing for you. At the end of the day, this is about you," Trudeau said.

"We can't afford Erin O'Toole approach on housing, just like we can't afford his plan to rip up our commitment on $10-a-day child care or on vaccinations."