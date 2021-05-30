'The fault of Canada': Trudeau addresses Commons on unmarked children's graves at B.C. residential school

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is participating in a take-note debate in the House of Commons tonight on reports of the discovery of the remains of more than 200 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation said last Thursday that preliminary findings from a survey of the grounds at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School discovered the remains of 215 children.

The debate will last a maximum of four hours. CBC.ca is streaming the debate live.

"Today, some of the children who were found in Kamloops – and who have yet to be found in other places across the country – would have been grandparents or great-grandparents," Trudeau said. "They would have been Elders, Knowledge Keepers and community leaders. They are not. And that is the fault of Canada.

"We know that the discovery in Kamloops is part of a larger tragedy, and that from coast to coast to coast, many children forced into the residential school system disappeared without a trace.

"We know that the harm caused by the legacy of these institutions plays out today in the intergenerational trauma so many families must deal with."

"The residential school system is a dark and painful part of the Canadian story and, tragically, new chapters are still being added to this sad history," said Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole.

"As a parent it's devastating to think that 215 children were buried by their school and lost for decades. As an MP and as leader of the Conservative Party, this tragic discovery is a stark reminder of our duty to heal the wounds from this horrific part of our history."

O'Toole called on the prime minister to speed up efforts to follow through on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's recommendations dealing with missing children and burial information. He pledged that his party would work with the government to complete the task.

'Settler culture' has to face truth: May

"I must say how deeply we are shaken and how much we send our condolences affected by the tragic news that we heard last week," said Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett.

NDP MP Leah Gazan began her party's participation in the debate by saying that while Trudeau often talks about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, he's been slow to act on its recommendations.

Green MP Elizabeth May told the Commons that Canadians must "face the truth. It is the settler culture of Canadians that have to face a truth that Indigenous culture Canadians have known for a long time."

Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir has said the federal government should take immediate steps in response to the discovery of human remains.

"It's all good and well to the federal government to make gestures of goodwill and support regarding the tragedy," said Casimir. "There is an important ownership and accountability to both Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc and all communities and families that are affected. And that needs to happen and take place."

Children died in large numbers: report

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which released 94 calls to action six years ago following a lengthy investigation into residential schools, made six recommendations regarding missing children and burial grounds.

It called on the federal government to work with churches, Indigenous communities and former residential school students "to establish and maintain an online registry of residential school cemeteries, including, where possible, plot maps showing the location of deceased residential school children."

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said Monday that, given the evidence that children died in residential schools in large numbers, the federal government must follow up at other residential school sites and work toward "the righting of a huge wrong."

More than 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were placed in residential schools between the 1870s and 1996.

The TRC heard moving and tragic accounts of what happened to Indigenous children in residential schools before releasing its monumental 2015 report. Many of the children were physically and sexually abused at the schools.

At least 4,100 children died while attending these schools. Former senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the TRC, has said he believes the death count could be much higher due to the schools' poor burial records.