Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound's western pullout
Ottawa is looking at 'what paths forward there are'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions following Greyhound's withdrawal of bus service from western Canada.
Trudeau calls Greyhound's move "difficult" for people who live on the Prairies and for those who are already struggling economically.
The prime minister has directed Garneau to work with provinces, communities and Greyhound to see "what paths forward there are."
Greyhound Canada announced last week it is cutting passenger and delivery services in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, northwestern Ontario and rural British Columbia.
The decision triggered outrage and apprehension among rural and First Nations communities that rely heavily on the company's service.
Speaking to reporters in Antigonish, N.S., Trudeau says his government is also reflecting on how the decision will affect Indigenous women and girls who depend on bus transportation.
