Trudeau, G20 leaders to confer on international response to COVID-19 pandemic
The prime minister will give an update at 11:15 a.m. ET
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will confer today with leaders of the world's biggest economies about the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He'll be taking part in a video conference with leaders of the G20, who are expected to talk about co-ordination of international efforts to contain the virus and cushion the devastating blow to the world's economy.
He's also expected to use his daily news conference outside his residence, where he continues in self-isolation after his wife was diagnosed with COVID-19, to highlight the billions worth of direct financial aid the federal government is providing to help Canadians and businesses weather the crisis.
Legislation enacting $52 billion worth of financial aid and another $55 billion worth of tax deferrals was approved Wednesday by Parliament, but the money won't actually start flowing for another few weeks.
The government is hoping to start delivering the Canada Emergency Response Benefit — $2,000 per month for up to four months for anyone left without income due to the pandemic — by April 6.
Other measures, like a temporary boost to the Canada Child Benefit, are expected to take until May to reach Canadians' pockets.
