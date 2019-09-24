Trudeau says officials reviewing case of pro-Assad honorary Syrian consul

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising "next steps" will be revealed soon in the case of a known supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who is now that country's honorary consul in Montreal.

"Obviously we are quite seized with this issue," said Trudeau while answering a question during a campaign stop in Burnaby, B.C.

"I have personally spoken with [Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland] this morning, who has assured me that she is looking very carefully into how this has happened and [will] ensure that we have next steps to share with you soon."

As first reported by Maclean's, Global Affairs approved Waseem Ramli for the posting last month. The Montreal businessman has held pro-Assad demonstrations in Montreal and drives a Hummer adorned with the Syrian flag and a photo of Assad.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks during a visit to Nano One Materials in Burnaby, B.C. on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said neither she nor her team were aware that officials had approved his nomination and she has asked the department to look into it right away.

As honorary consul, Ramli would be responsible for helping Syrian Canadians and, in some cases, Americans secure government documents.

Ramli told CBC Montreal's Daybreak that his job is to provide services to the Syrian people and his beliefs won't get in the way of that.

"For me, putting a picture of the president of my homeland, it's something I believe in," he said. "It's just [like] anybody putting someone else's president's picture on their house, on their car."

The government's guidelines for appointing honorary consuls state that "diplomatic missions should avoid controversial or politically active persons."

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called the appointment "outrageous."

Waseem Ramli, right, poses for a photo with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Ottawa says it is looking into Ramli's controversial appointment as Syria's honorary consul in Montreal. (Waseem Ramli/Facebook)

"She needs to do more than just a review. This individual should never have been appointed in the first place," he told reporters in Thorold, Ont.

"Again, we see people who hold extreme views, who have made anti-Semitic comments and who sympathize with terrorists, seem to feel welcome in the Liberal Party of Canada."