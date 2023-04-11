Trudeau Foundation president, board resign citing 'politicization' of China-linked donation

The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation's president and board of directors have resigned en masse, citing the charity's entanglement in the ongoing foreign interference controversy.

In a statement, the foundation said that a $200,000 donation in 2016 from a businessman linked to the Chinese government "has put a great deal of pressure on the foundation's management and volunteer board of directors, as well as on our staff and our community."

The charity announced last month that it would return the donation. The Conservatives had criticized the government over the matter, saying the donation compromised a government report on the integrity of the 2021 federal election.

"The circumstances created by the politicization of the foundation have made it impossible to continue with the status quo, and the volunteer board of directors has resigned, as has the president and CEO," the statement said.

The foundation is independent, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has no involvement with it.

Statement from the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation - Resignation of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO

The charity, established in 2001 to honour former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, funds scholarships, mentorships and fellowships.

The statement said three directors will remain on an interim basis to continue the charity's work while a new board is appointed. The foundation's website currently lists six members of the board of directors.

The president and CEO, Pascale Fournier, had been in the position for almost five years.