Controversial Trudeau Foundation donation from Beijing-linked businessman was not reimbursed

A controversial donation to the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation wasn't returned after all.

Radio Canada has confirmed that — as first reported by Montreal's La Presse newspaper — the foundation attempted to reimburse money donated by a businessman linked to the Chinese government. When it tried to return the money, however, it discovered there was confusion surrounding the identity of the donor.

The $200,000 donation in 2016 by Zhang Bin to the foundation that bears the name of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's father has been in the spotlight ever since the Globe and Mail revealed last month that Canadian security officials had linked that donation back to the Chinese government.

Foundation president Pascale Fournier announced at the time that the foundation had reimbursed Zhang the full amount of the donation following the Globe's report.

This week, Fournier and the foundation's board of directors resigned en masse, saying in a media statement that the controversy over the donation "has put a great deal of pressure on the foundation's management and volunteer board of directors, as well as on our staff and our community."

"The circumstances created by the politicization of the foundation have made it impossible to continue with the status quo and the volunteer board of directors has resigned," the foundation said in its statement.

Sources told Radio Canada that the mass resignation stemmed from members of the board wanting the foundation to do more to verify the provenance of donations.

On Wednesday, the controversy followed the prime minister to Winnipeg, where he met with students.

WATCH | Trudeau reacts to resignations at PET Foundation:

Trudeau reacts to CEO, board resignations at Trudeau Foundation Duration 0:55 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the foundation will continue to make a positive impact on academic institutions across the country.

Trudeau distanced himself from the foundation and from the controversy.

"It has been 10 years that I have had no involvement at all with the foundation that carries my father's name," he told a press conference. "I think it's important that the foundation itself answer these questions and reflects on how it can continue doing the important work that it does."

Trudeau also defended former governor general David Johnston. Opposition critics have questioned Johnston's appointment as a special rapporteur probing foreign government meddling in Canadian elections, given his previous role with the foundation.

"David Johnston is ... a man of incredible integrity," he said. "His ability to look into the question of foreign interference in our political systems remains something that is extremely important to do and is extremely important to take seriously.

"I will highlight as well that the snarkiness with which the leader of the Official Opposition is approaching these serious issues doesn't do him any credit and it doesn't do credit to the kinds of serious discussions that need to be had around foreign interference."