Trudeau 'open to strengthening' international travel measures as new COVID-19 variants emerge

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today the federal government is open to strengthening pandemic restrictions on international travel as concerns mount about Canadians travelling abroad — but suggested the government's pre-existing measures are still effective.

"Our measures have been very strong, but we're always open to strengthening them as necessary," he said when asked if the government would consider a ban on international travel.

"We're always looking at various measures as they are effective elsewhere in the world."

Trudeau insisted that Canada's mandatory 14-day quarantine for those crossing into Canada has been "extraordinarily effective."

The prime minister did say the government is looking to ban certain flights as new variants of COVID-19 emerge around the world — such as a new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus. Canada temporarily banned flights from the United Kingdom last month as a new coronavirus variant spread there.

"We're doing whatever it takes to protect Canadians, including looking at banning certain flights if necessary. Decisions must be made based on public health guidance," he told a briefing outside his home at Rideau Cottage.

"As always, our ministers are actively leaning in on this and talking to experts to reach a determination without delay. We will continue to keep Canadians informed of any new decisions we take."

Trudeau took multiple rounds of questions today about air travel in response to recent controversies involving Canadians travelling abroad in defiance of the federal government's advisory against non-essential international travel.

A recent CBC story showed that Canadian air carriers have operated more than 1,500 flights between Canada and 18 popular vacation destinations since Oct. 1, even as caseloads increased and the health crisis deepened.

Provincial politicians, federal MPs and senators and some CBC executives have become embroiled in controversy over travel abroad.

The Canadian government has had an advisory in place urging against non-essential international travel since March 14, 2020.

"Canadian citizens and permanent residents are advised to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice to limit the spread of COVID-19," it reads.

Poll suggests most Canadians support restrictions

Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, pointed to a recent poll that showed 65 per cent of respondents said they would prohibit all international personal travel at this point in the pandemic.

"Two-thirds of Canadians are now saying, when it comes to personal discretionary travel outside of Canada, we should really just be putting the kibosh on that. It should be prohibited. It should be shut down," she told CBC News Thursday.

The Angus Reid Institute poll also showed seven in 10 Canadians have postponed or cancelled trips and family gatherings at home and abroad since the pandemic began.

"Canadians are saying, 'Look, we're staying home. Why do we get the sense that everyone else, or a lot of other folks out there in this country, are coming and going as they please?'" she said.

"It certainly feeds into a sense of entitlement or elitism."

