Trudeau urges consumers to 'buy Canadian' as government pledges $470M for fisheries

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging people to "buy Canadian" food to keep fishery workers and farmers in business during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"To everyone who wants to show their support, buy Canadian. Pick up some Canadian cheese to help a local dairy farmer, have a 'fish fry, or buy Canadian lobster," he said today during his daily press conference.

"Not only will it taste great, it will help the people who keep food on our plates."

Trudeau today pledged close to $470 million to support fish harvesters. The package includes a new $267.6 million benefit to cover 75 per cent of losses for fish harvesters who expect an income drop of 25 per cent this season, up to about $10,000.

Watch: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urges consumers to 'buy Canadian'

As he pledged close to $470 million to support fish harvesters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said people should "buy Canadian" food to keep fishery workers and farmers in business during the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:50

"Over the last two months, a lot of Canadians have faced very challenging situations and very difficult choices. Just take workers in the fisheries industry. You can't harvest lobster from inside your house," said Trudeau.

"So that leaves you trying to figure out how to either space people out on a fishing boat, or cancel your operations. It's not an easy call to make."

Seafood processors and harvesters have said they worry about not being able to hire the labour they need — including temporary foreign workers — while others have called for delays to the spring season as they work to establish proper safety protocols.

Trudeau said the federal government is also introducing a $201.8-million non-repayable grant program to pay up to $10,000 to fish harvesters who own their own businesses. The size of the grants will depend on the fish harvesters' historic revenue, said the Prime Minister's Office.

Trudeau also said the government is looking to help some harvesters who say they won't generate enough income to file for employment insurance next year. The Liberals are proposing measures to allow self-employed harvesters to access EI benefits based on insurable earnings from previous seasons.

Last month, the federal government announced $62.5 million for Canada's fish processing sector to help processing plants implement recommended health guidelines.