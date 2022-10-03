Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics·Live

Prime minister announces Fiona recovery package for Atlantic Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Halifax today to announce a recovery package for Atlantic Canada in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona.

More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still without power, Premier Tim Houston says

Prime Minister announces Fiona relief package

23 minutes ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Halifax to announce a relief package in response to post-tropical storm Fiona.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Halifax today to announce a recovery package for Atlantic Canada in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona.

Ten days after Fiona blew through Nova Scotia, there are still thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers waiting for electricity and some who have no idea when it will come back on.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says more than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power in his province and that many won't have their electricity restored until the weekend. He says having additional troops for things like traffic control could free up electrical workers and get power restored faster.

In total, 850 troops have been deployed in Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and Newfoundland and Labrador, according to a spokesperson from Defence Minister Anita Anand's office.

"We will continue to deploy the right number of personnel to accomplish the tasks … and we will be there for as long as it takes to get these critical tasks done," the spokesperson said in a statement.

