Exemption coming for families separated by COVID-19 travel restrictions

Canada will begin to allow some family members separated by temporary COVID-19 travel restrictions to enter the country.

"We are bringing in a limited exemption to allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his Monday news conference. "This is an incredibly difficult time to be apart from a spouse, a child, or mom or dad."

Anyone who enters the country will have to self-quarantine for 14 days, he said.

"And if you don't follow these rules, you could face serious penalties."

The Canada Border Services Agency said the exemption will kick in at midnight tonight.

The government barred entry to most non-residents and permanent residents back in March. Canada also has a deal with the United States to temporarily close the border to non-essential travel — meaning no recreational visits, while keeping it open to commercial traffic and essential workers — until at least June 21.

But a number of stories have emerged in the past few weeks of families stuck on opposite sides of the border, including expectant parents.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino is expected to have more details at the noon daily briefing on Parliament Hill.