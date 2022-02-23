Trudeau ends use of Emergencies Act, says 'situation is no longer an emergency'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is revoking the use of the Emergencies Act, the powerful legislative tool that was used to quash the protests and blockades that erupted in Ottawa and at border crossings over recent weeks.

"The situation is no longer an emergency," Trudeau told a news conference.

"We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe."

MPs in the House of Commons voted to affirm use of the act on Monday. The Senate has not yet held its own vote.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair were also scheduled to appear with Trudeau today.