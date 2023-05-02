Trudeau's director of communications is leaving the PMO

Cameron Ahmad, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's long-serving director of communications, is planning to leave the Prime Minister's Office next month.

Meanwhile, sources who spoke to CBC News on the condition they not be named say that Jeremy Broadhurst, who currently serves as a senior adviser to the prime minister, will be leaving the PMO to assist the Liberal Party with election readiness.

Ahmad has been in charge of the PMO's communications since January 2019, after previously serving as deputy director. Before the Liberals formed government, Ahmad was a press secretary for Trudeau.

His impending departure was announced to PMO staff on Tuesday by chief of staff Katie Telford and deputy chief of staff Brian Clow.

"As a member of the team since our early days, and at the prime minister's side through three general elections, Cameron has played a critical role in communicating all of our government's major milestones with Canadians," Telford and Clow wrote in a memo.

"Alongside an incredible and hardworking team, he has helped us communicate our government's progressive agenda and achievements, from taking historic action to protect the environment and reduce poverty, to standing with Ukraine and supporting people through the global pandemic, to name a few examples."

Ahmad is only Trudeau's second director of communications. He replaced Kate Purchase, who departed in December 2019. A permanent replacement for Ahmad has not been announced.

Broadhurst, who was national director of the Liberal Party from 2013 to 2015, also served as campaign director in 2019.