Trudeau 'looking carefully' at releasing names of ex-Nazis in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday senior bureaucrats are reviewing the Deschenes Commission report — a 1980s-era independent inquiry that looked at alleged Nazi war criminals in Canada — with an eye to making more of it public.

Struck by former prime minister Brian Mulroney, the Deschenes Commission's final report was released in 1986 and is composed of two parts.

The first, which included recommendations to make it easier to extradite war criminals, was released publicly. The second was marked secret and the names of alleged Nazis in Canada were never released.

Jewish groups, including B'nai Brith and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, have said the second part should be unredacted and disclosed publicly so that Canadians can learn more about the country's shameful history of admitting an untold number of Nazi collaborators after the Second World War.

They've said that in the wake of the Yaroslav Hunka affair — when a 98-year-old veteran of a Nazi unit was honoured in Parliament — Canada needs to reckon with questionable post-war immigration decisions that allowed Hunka and others like him to settle here and live in relative peace.

"There are top public servants looking very carefully into the issue, including digging into the archives," Trudeau told reporters. "We're going to make recommendations."

WATCH: Hunka debacle prompts calls to release records on former Nazis in Canada Hunka debacle prompts calls to release records on former Nazis in Canada Duration 1:55 Featured Video Over a week after Yaroslav Hunka was cheered in the House of Commons, Jewish groups are calling for Ottawa to release a decades-old report from the Deschênes Commission containing details about alleged Nazi war criminals living in Canada.

Quebec Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said it's a delicate issue because the government doesn't want to "bring pain to a lot of Eastern European communities."

Hunka, for example, has framed his war service as a fight for Ukrainian independence.

The unit he fought for, the 1st Galician division, is also memorialized by Ukrainian expatriate groups at different sites across the country.

Yaroslav Hunka, right, waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Sept. 22. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

They claim the Waffen-SS troops were fighting not to advance Hitler's racist and genocidal agenda but to push back against the totalitarian Soviet Union.

The Deschenes report has also concluded that allegations of war crimes committed by this division have "never been substantiated."

That finding conflicts with what the post-war, Allies-led Nuremberg trials concluded about SS units like that one.

For that reason, Jewish groups say they want to see all that the Deschenes commission compiled to better understand its conclusions.

"We have to recognize we have a horrible past with Nazi war criminals. We opened our country to people after the war in a way that made it easier to come if you were a Nazi than if you were a Jew," Housefather said.

"We have to look at what the redactions are in the Deschenes report. I'm sure there's much of it that can be unredacted. We just need to find a consensus. You can't just willy-nilly say, 'Release everything,' because I don't know what's exactly there and there are privacy interests."

Housefather, who is Jewish, said he's been in contact with community groups and has brought their arguments back to his Liberal colleagues.

'History is history,' Tory MP says

The Conservative Party, meanwhile, has been relatively quiet about the issue.

A spokesperson for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has not yet commented on whether the party supports releasing the Deschenes report in its entirety.

Quebec Conservative MP Gérard Deltell, Poilieve's environment critic, said Wednesday he's not open to revisiting the issue right now.

"I don't think so," he said when asked if the secret report should be released for all to read.

"I don't think it's the occasion to review it. At this time — I'm not there. I don't think it's time to review everything. History is history," he said.

Deltell said that as the son of a Canadian Second World War veteran, the ill-fated celebration of Hunka was a painful moment for him personally.

"I can't imagine what would have been his reaction to his son giving a standing ovation to a Nazi," Deltell said of his late father, who lived with German shrapnel lodged in his head until his recent passing.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he supports releasing the commission's report.

"We absolutely need to have more transparency," Singh told CBC News on Sunday.

"We would support the calls for having more transparency around who was let in."