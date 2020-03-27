Government boosts wage subsidy to 75% for small, medium businesses to avoid layoffs during COVID-19 crisis
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces enhanced measures to keep employees on the payroll
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more help for small and medium-sized businesses Friday to keep employees on the payroll during the COVID-19 crisis, including a 75 per cent wage subsidy and guaranteed interest-free loans.
During a news conference from his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Trudeau called small and medium-sized businesses the "backbone" of the economy and said the new measures will help them avoid layoffs or closing down because of the climate of uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
The government had previously announced a 10 per cent wage subsidy for business, but Trudeau acknowledged that is not enough.
At a time when many businesses are losing money, the government will also guarantee loans of up to $40,000 for small businesses, which will be interest-free for the first year.
