Trudeau to update Canadians on COVID-19, post-pandemic economic recovery plans

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will update Canadians on the government's response to COVID-19 today, highlighting plans to revive the economy after the pandemic subsides.

On Monday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled the fall economic statement, which included a plan to inject up to $100 billion in stimulus spending over roughly three years.

The document outlined various emergency aid programs for Canadians and businesses, and projected a deficit of at least $381.6 billion for this fiscal year.

Trudeau said today that those supports will continue to flow next year as things gradually return to normal.

"Even as vaccines begin to arrive, we know that we have to reach a significant percentage of the population before we can start releasing and reducing measures across the country, so it's going to be a long winter," he said in an interview on CBC Radio's The Current.

"We're going to have to continue to do the things that will keep us safe, but that's why the economic anxiety that people are feeling is something that we're there to counter."

Trudeau said the government has worked to ease that anxiety by providing supports such as rent and wage subsidies, which will continue to "make it a little bit easier."