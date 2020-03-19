Trudeau addresses nation on Canada's response to COVID-19 crisis
PM expected to provide details on government's plan to secure necessary medical supplies
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is addressing the nation to update Canadians on the federal government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, including the plan to secure critical supplies to help sick Canadians.
His remarks are expected to include details about the government's plan to boost production of ventilators and other medical equipment.
Senior government sources have told CBC News they're hoping to work with existing manufacturers — especially of gloves, masks and ventilators — on a supply chain that's resistant to disruption.
Trudeau is also expected to encourage other industries to retool their production lines to make those products.
In addition, sources say, almost every program within the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development will be "refocused" on fighting the virus. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak publicly.
With files from the CBC's Philip Ling
