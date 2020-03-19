Trudeau addresses nation on Canada's response to COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is addressing the nation to update Canadians on the federal government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, including the plan to secure critical supplies to help sick Canadians.

His remarks are expected to include details about the government's plan to boost production of ventilators and other medical equipment.

CBC News will have special coverage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's address to the nation, followed by a news conference with cabinet ministers and health officials beginning at 11 a.m. Watch it here on CBCNews.ca.

Senior government sources have told CBC News they're hoping to work with existing manufacturers — especially of gloves, masks and ventilators — on a supply chain that's resistant to disruption.

Trudeau is also expected to encourage other industries to retool their production lines to make those products.

In addition, sources say, almost every program within the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development will be "refocused" on fighting the virus. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak publicly.