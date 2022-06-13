Trudeau isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 again
For the second time this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has testsed positive for COVID-19.
PM had previously tested positive in January
The prime minister, who was travelling recently in the U.S. for the Summit of the Americas, tweeted Monday morning that he feels "okay" and will be isolating according to public health guidelines.
The fully vaccinated Trudeau previously tested positive in January of this year, as did two of his children.
I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves.—@JustinTrudeau
More to come ...
