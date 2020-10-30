Skip to Main Content
Ottawa to unveil more pandemic support for Indigenous communities
More federal financial support is on its way to help Indigenous people and communities cope with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will target child care, education and infrastructure

The Canadian Press

COVID-19 update: Trudeau, officials address Canadians

9 minutes
Live in
9 minutes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and officials update Canadians on the latest measures the federal government is taking to slow the spread and support those affected by COVID-19.

More federal financial support is on its way to help Indigenous people and communities cope with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today additional funding, targeted specifically at child care, education and infrastructure.

The new money is on top of more than $2.2 billion the federal government has already allocated to help Indigenous and northern communities get through the health crisis.

Among other things, the government has committed $685 million for the Indigenous Community Support Fund, which includes funding to address food insecurity, education and other support for children.

It is spending another $650 million to help Indigenous communities respond to the pandemic and for income support.

And it has devoted $122 million to help ensure a safe return to schools on reserves.

