Trudeau to announce help for businesses as COVID-19 cases surge in parts of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a handful of his cabinet minister and public health officials will unveil a number of announcements today, including supports for businesses, as cases of COVID-19 surge in parts of the country, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Trudeau will be joined by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo from Ottawa at noon ET.

CBC will carry the news conference live online.

Officials will also give an update on the national modelling figures.

Friday's announcement comes as Ontario is expected to report its highest-ever daily count of new COVID-19 cases.

Two sources with knowledge of the data told CBC News that the daily count of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario will exceed 900, shattering the previous record of 797 set Thursday.

Sources say Premier Doug Ford's cabinet will also hold an emergency meeting today to consider tighter measures to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.