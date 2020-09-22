Trudeau to address the nation on COVID-19 fight Wednesday evening

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the nation tomorrow evening after the speech from the throne lays out the government's plan to deal with the pandemic and the economic recovery.

Trudeau today asked the major television networks for time Wednesday evening but it remains unclear exactly how long the prime minister will speak or when.

A PMO official speaking on background said that Trudeau will address Canadians directly on the fight against COVID-19 as confirmed cases continue to climb in Canada.

Trudeau is also expected to summarize the government's plans laid out in the speech from the throne earlier in the day.