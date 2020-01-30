Trudeau says no timeline for China airlift yet as WHO declares coronavirus a global emergency

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today there is no firm timeline yet for an airlift to bring Canadians home from the coronavirus-affected area of China — just as the World Health Organization (WHO) was declaring a global health emergency.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Brampton, Ont. to promote the new North American trade deal, Trudeau said the government is working with international partners and considering WHO recommendations to develop a repatriation plan.

He said the government is doing "everything we can to support those families, to secure their return to Canada."

"There are a number of steps to go through with Chinese authorities and Canadian consular officials in China," he added. "We will keep you posted as soon as we have a little more clarity around what the date could be. But we are looking first and foremost at ensuring the safety of Canadians in China and the safety of Canadians back here at home as well."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is no firm timeline for an airlift to bring stranded Canadians home from China. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Marta Morgan, deputy minister of foreign affairs, told a committee of MPs studying Canada-China relations today that 196 Canadians in China have asked for help getting home so far.

Trudeau did not detail the protocols that might be required for Canadians returning from the affected region, such as quarantine or self-isolation.

WHO declares global emergency

After a special committee meeting in Geneva, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. It said the decision was not meant to suggest a lack of confidence in China's containment effort, but rather was intended to alert countries with public health systems too weak to cope with the outbreak.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization does not comment on travel or trade restrictions. He praised China for its transparency and efforts to control the outbreak, suggesting it is "setting a new standard for outbreak response." He urged the global community to pull together.

"This is the time, for facts, not fear," he said. "This is the time for science, not rumours. This is the time for solidarity, not stigma."

'Somewhat alarming escalation'

NDP health critic Don Davies said the WHO's declaration marks a "profound and somewhat alarming escalation" in the response to the outbreak.

"It's time for the government to get off their platitudes and generalities and start revealing to Canadians what their specific plans are," he said.

Davies said the fact that the WHO recognized that some countries don't have the systems in place to handle cases suggests there is a "significant elevation of the risk to Canadians," since people from those countries could travel here.

"I think the government's relatively moderate pace of behaviour and reaction on this file is no longer good enough," he said.

Davies said the Canadians returning from the affected region in China should be under quarantine to protect public health.

There have been nearly 8,000 cases of coronavirus — the vast majority of them in China. There have been three confirmed cases in Canada.