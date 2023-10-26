Trudeau meets with opposition parties as Israel-Gaza conflict intensifies

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened a meeting with opposition parties in Ottawa Thursday to discuss the ongoing Israel-Gaza war and the role Canada should play as the conflict intensifies.

The closed-door discussion included Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and Conservative MP Michael Chong, the party's foreign affairs critic. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was not in Ottawa for the briefing.

Blanchet said he now has a better understanding of Canada's approach, which includes calling for a "humanitarian pause" to the conflict.

Canada, the U.S. and others have pitched a "pause" in the hostilities to help get humanitarian aid like food, water and medicine into the besieged Gaza Strip, which has been pummeled by Israeli airstrikes since Hamas's brutal surprise attack on innocent Israeli civilians on Oct. 7.

WATCH: Party leaders react to meeting with PM on Middle East crisis Party leaders react to meeting with PM on Middle East crisis Duration 0:52 Featured Video Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday to discuss the Israel-Hamas war. Blanchet says he's happy with how the meeting went, while Singh says he was hoping for a stronger stance on a ceasefire.

"I wanted to know where the Canadian government stands and that is what we got," Blanchet told reporters after the meeting.

"Canada has a seat around the table and has started conversations with some big players, our allies, and that makes our situation more coherent and stronger," he added, while declining to give more specifics about what was discussed.

Singh, who first requested a sit-down meeting with Trudeau, said the prime minister gave "a very open briefing" about where the conflict could be headed.

Singh has said he doesn't just want a "humanitarian pause" — he wants a ceasefire, which is defined in international law as an end to all armed conflict.

"We've seen so many images of violence, of kids being pulled out of the rubble. Our hearts are breaking and we just want to see an end to the violence," Singh said.

"That's why the ceasefire and the release of all hostages is really important."

Trudeau and Chong did not stop to talk to reporters after the meeting, but Trudeau spoke about it at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

"Right now, it's a difficult time for millions of Canadians," he said. "In my conversation with fellow parliamentary leaders this morning, we committed to continuing to work to bring people together even as this terrible, terrible situation continues to unfold in the Middle East."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters before question period in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

When asked about the prospect of a ceasefire, the Liberal government has said Israel has the right to defend itself.

"Hamas has to be eliminated as a threat, not just to Israel but to the world. They are a terrorist organization," Defence Minister Bill Blair said Tuesday.

Liberal MPs Anthony Housefather and Ben Carr have warned Hamas could use a ceasefire to rebuild and regain strength.

"I disagree with the decision not to call for a ceasefire," Singh said. "Canada still has a significant role on the world stage and I think we need to be using that role to help save lives, to end violence."

Some Liberal MPs agree with Singh. More than 30 of them wrote a letter to Trudeau last week calling for a ceasefire, which suggests a split in the Liberal caucus over Ottawa's response.

Caucus sources speaking to CBC News said there was a meeting of Arab, Muslim and Jewish Liberal MPs this morning hosted by Government House Leader Karina Gould.

Sources said there is a lot of "tension" within the caucus over the conflict.

Hamas captured hundreds of hostages during its violent raid on southern Israel earlier this month.

Family and friends of Valentin (Eli) Ghnassia, 23, who was killed in a battle with Palestinian militants at Kibbutz Be’eeri near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, cry at his grave during his funeral on October 12, 2023 in Jerusalem. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

More than half of the estimated 220 hostages held by the group are foreign passport holders, the Israeli government said Wednesday.

The federal government has been reluctant to talk about how many Canadians are being held by Hamas and has urged restraint in public discussions about the issue.

Global Affairs Canada has said that two Canadians are still missing after the Oct. 7 attack.

Singh said Trudeau provided some details on how Ottawa plans to get Canadians out of Gaza. "We received some plans that Canada has," he said.

Trudeau and Chong did not stop to talk to reporters after the meeting.