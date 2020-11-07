Trudeau, party leaders congratulate president-elect Joe Biden on U.S. election victory

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on his election as the next president of the United States, saying he looked forward to building on the "extraordinary" relationship shared by Canada and the U.S.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice-President of the United States of America," read a statement issued by Trudeau Saturday.

"Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship — one that is unique on the world stage. Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies.

"We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world."

The prime minister added that he was looking forward to working with Biden, Harris, their administration and the U.S. Congress to "tackle the world's greatest challenges together."

Congratulations, <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeBiden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeBiden</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KamalaHarris</a>. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. —@JustinTrudeau

Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States after securing enough electoral college votes on Saturday, according to U.S. networks.

Biden's victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed the threshold of 270 electoral college votes with a win in his home state of Pennsylvania, though Trump is contesting some states' results.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris greet supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention on August 20, 2020. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)

Party leaders weigh in

Federal Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole took to Twitter to convey his congratulations, also nodding to the historic relationship between the two countries.

Congratulations to <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeBiden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeBiden</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KamalaHarris</a>. Canada and the U.S. have a historic alliance. Canada’s Conservatives will always work with the U.S. to advance our common values and close economic ties. 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 —@erinotoole

In issuing his remarks, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh focused on the end of Donald Trump's presidency, quoting former NDP leader Jack Layton.

While both Trudeau and O'Toole vowed to work with Trump should he be re-elected, both Singh and Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet have previously expressed their desire to see Trump ousted from the White House.

Congratulations, President-elect <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeBiden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeBiden</a>.<br><br>As the Trump Presidency comes to an end I'm reminded of Jack's final words<br><br>"Love is better than anger.<br>Hope is better than fear.<br>Optimism is better than despair.<br>So let us be loving, hopeful & optimistic. <br>And we’ll change the world." —@theJagmeetSingh

In a separate tweet, Singh congratulated vice-president elect Kamala Harris on her achievement in becoming the first woman and person of colour to hold that title. The California senator will be the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent elected to the vice-presidency.

The Green Party's Annamie Paul — several weeks after her own historic win as first Black permanent leader of a federal political party in Canada — also congratulated Harris on becoming the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in U.S. government.

"The election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is an opportunity to usher in a new chapter in the vital U.S.-Canada relationship," Paul said in a statement.

Congratulations to president-elect <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeBiden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeBiden</a> and to <a href="https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KamalaHarris</a> on her historic achievement as the first woman elected as vice-president of the United States. —@GGJuliePayette

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., said she looked forward to working with the Biden administration on the "many issues of mutual interest we share."

Hillman told CBC News last week that her team had no concerns about disruptions to Canada's economy should the results of the race be contested.

Trump has refused to concede the election and has threatened further legal action on ballot counting.

To follow CBC's coverage, join Adrienne Arsenault and Ian Hanomansing tonight for special coverage of Joe Biden's win. Tune in to CBC News Network or CBC GEM at 7 p.m. ET, or listen to CBC's special on CBC Radio One or the CBC Listen app at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by Susan Bonner and Piya Chattopadhyay.

CBCNews.ca will carry the latest updates online.