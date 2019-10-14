Trudeau deflects coalition questions as NDP enjoys bump in polls

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau deflected questions this morning about the prospect of future alliances in a minority Parliament as the federal election campaign heads into the critical final week.

With just seven days to go, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party is enjoying momentum in the polls, has openly been floating the idea of working with the Liberals if they win the most seats in the election but fail to secure a majority.

Trudeau was repeatedly asked about Singh's pitch during a stop in NDP-friendly Windsor, Ont. Monday, but wouldn't publicly entertain the idea of a coalition government.

"Our focus is on electing a progressive government, not a progressive opposition, and ensuring that we stop Conservative cuts," he said.

"I think it's very clear to Canadians what happened under Stephen Harper when we had a strong NDP, when we had a strong Bloc — cuts to culture, cuts to services, cuts to veterans, nothing done on climate change and indeed a retreat from Kyoto."

According to CBC's Poll Tracker, an aggregation of all publicly available polling data, both the Conservatives and the Liberals are tracking at 33 per cent support countrywide — and it's looking increasingly unlikely that either party will be able to win enough seats to form a majority government.

Singh has said he would try to form a coalition government with other parties if the Conservatives win the most seats but fail to secure a majority.

"We're going to fight a Conservative government, going to fight it all the way," the NDP leader said at a rally with supporters in Surrey, B.C. on Sunday. "So we're ready to do whatever it takes."

Pitch to southwestern Ontario

The Conservatives were quick to issue a statement on Monday calling the coalition idea something Canadians "can't afford."

During his appearance in Windsor, home to one of the country's busiest border crossings, Trudeau pointed to his government's NAFTA renegotiation mission as a critical victory and sought to use it to distinguish the Liberals' economic record from those of their rivals.

"The NDP? The NDP have said they want to tear up the current NAFTA deal and renegotiate it with Donald Trump," he said.

"That's not standing up for workers, that's not standing up for Windsor."

He then called out the Conservatives under leader Andrew Scheer for their attacks on the renegotiated agreement, saying the Conservatives urged the Liberal government to give in to the demands of U.S. President Donald Trump and the forces of American protectionism.

"We were able to stand up to Donald Trump and his punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum. We were able to stand up when he wanted to tear up a trade deal that Windsor, indeed all Canadians, rely on," said Trudeau.