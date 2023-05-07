Decision on Chinese diplomat being made 'very, very carefully:' Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says any decision to expel a Chinese diplomat over alleged attempts to threaten a Conservative MP is being made "very, very carefully."

Trudeau says his government needs to consider potential Chinese backlash and what that would mean for the safety of Canadians and the prosperity of the country.

"This is a serious and significant question," Trudeau said, speaking with reporters in London.

"This is a decision not to be taken lightly and the foreign minister is leaning into this very, very carefully."

Trudeau's words Sunday echoed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly's response to questions about foreign interference in an interviewing airing on Rosemary Barton Live. Joly told CBC chief political correspondent that she was weighing the consequences of action.

"It's about [Chong], but it's also about the interests of the country, and as foreign minister I have to make sure that it is the right decision. And it will be the right decision." She added that "all options are on the table."

Joly said that Canada had learned from the detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor that China could react in a way that negatively affected Canada on a broad range of levels, from economic to consular.

WATCH | Foreign affairs minister weighing decision to expel diplomat: Response to alleged Chinese government interference must be weighed carefully, Joly says Duration 8:44 There is growing political pressure to expel a Chinese diplomat from Canada over alleged attempts to threaten a Conservative MP. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says all options are on the table but that the government must weigh the potential of retaliation.

Conservative MP Michael Chong discovered only last week after a report in the Globe and Mail that CSIS had information in 2021 that the Chinese government was looking at ways to intimidate him and his extended family in Hong Kong.

Chong had sponsored a motion in the House of Commons labelling Beijing's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China a genocide.

Trudeau has said CSIS did not tell anyone outside the spy agency about the threats, but Chong has said he was told the national security adviser knew about the information.

Trudeau says CSIS now has a directive that any such information be elevated to the highest levels, even if it seems minor.

"Does that mean every potential threat will land on my desk? Not necessarily, but it will mean that ministers and top public servants need to be assessed on it and anything that is deemed to be credible, we will take the necessary action on," Trudeau said.

"There wasn't a directive on this before."

Conservative MP Michael Chong rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The revelation about Chong is the latest in a string of foreign interference attempts allegedly made by the Chinese government in Canada in recent years, including efforts to influence the results of the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

All political parties have agreed any attempted interference did not affect the final outcome of those elections, but Trudeau has appointed a special rapporteur to dig into what has happened and how Canada has and should respond.

Former governor general David Johnston, who was appointed to that role, is to decide in about three weeks if a public inquiry is necessary and report back on all his findings by the fall.

The Conservatives and NDP want to go right to a public inquiry.

China denies all of it, including the allegations that one of its Toronto-based diplomats tried to start an intimidation campaign against Chong and his family.