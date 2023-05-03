Trudeau announces Canadian delegation for King Charles's coronation

CBC 's coverage of the coronation of King Charles will be available across all platforms on May 6 starting at 4 a.m. ET on CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBC Radio and streaming on CBC Gem, CBC News Explore, and CBC Listen.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday the names that will make up the Canadian contingent travelling with him and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to King Charles's coronation on Saturday.

Trudeau also announced in a press release that the government will establish a coronation medals program to honour 30,000 Canadians who have made "significant contributions to the country, a province, territory, region or community" or have achieved something abroad that "brings credit to Canada."

The medal program comes after the Liberal government came in for criticism from some monarchists after it decided to forgo a Platinum Jubilee medal last year to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne. It was the first such time a jubilee medal had not been awarded in Canada.

The hand-picked Canadian contingent for the coronation reflects the King's interests — there's a focus on people with ties to science, youth issues, Indigenous affairs, the military and the fight against climate change.

The Canadian guest list includes astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who will also serve as the country's flag bearer for the event. Hansen will travel to the moon next year as part of the Artemis II mission. He'll be joined in the delegation by another Canadian astronaut, Jennifer Sidey-Gibbons.

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will serve as Canada's flag-bearer at King Charles's coronation. (Michael Wyke/AP)

Indigenous leaders will also be on hand for the King's big day — including Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed and Cassidy Caron, the president of the Métis National Council.

Canada's delegation will include several young leaders: Sarah Mazhero of the Prime Minister's Youth Council; Christina Caouette, the CEO of the Young Diplomats of Canada; Rebeccah Raphael, founder of Halifax Helpers; French-Canadian Youth Federation president Marguerite Tölgyesi; and Maryam Tsegaye, winner of the global science competition Breakthrough Junior Challenge.

Also attending will be celebrated Canadian historian Margaret MacMillan, an Order of Merit recipient and a Companion of the Order of Canada, and Leslie Arthur Palmer, a Cross of Valour recipient and a Canadian coast guard member who famously rescued fishermen stranded by a winter storm.

A contingent of 45 Canadian Armed Forces members will take part in a military parade, which will be held in London following the King's coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

That contingent will include 16 members of the Canadian Army, 11 members of the Royal Canadian Navy, 11 members of the Royal Canadian Air Force, six members of Canadian Special Operations Forces Command and one officer cadet from the Royal Military College.

The Prime Minister's Office said the military personnel chosen for the event have been "selected on the basis of personal merit and represent the best of those who serve in uniform today."

They will march with members of the military from other Commonwealth countries.

Last week, the King attended a ceremony with the Mounties at Windsor Castle, where he accepted the honorary position of RCMP commissioner-in-chief and was presented with a ceremonial RCMP sword.

The Mounties, dressed in red serge, will be riding horses the RCMP gave to the late Queen Elizabeth as well as Noble, a stunning black mare who was formally given to the King at last week's event.

Prince Charles and Camilla watch a performance of the RCMP Musical Ride in Ottawa during their Canadian tour on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Charles is expected to ride Noble during the Trooping of the Colour, continuing the tradition of the sovereign riding RCMP horses to inspect the troops on the sovereign's birthday.

Charles currently rides the RCMP horse George, who is headed for retirement.

To acknowledge the monarch's unique relationship with the national police force, five RCMP Musical Ride members will participate in the coronation procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace ahead of the King and Camilla, the Queen Consort.