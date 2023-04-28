Trudeau heading to London for King Charles's coronation in May

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to the United Kingdom next week to attend King Charles's Coronation, according to an official in his office.

The crowning of Charles and his wife Camilla, who will become Queen, will take place at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The Prime Minister's Office said more details about the Canadian delegation will be made public next week.

Trudeau's last trip to London stirred up controversy when it was revealed he and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, stayed in a $6,000 per night hotel suite while attending the funeral for Queen Elizabeth.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said hotel prices surged significantly ahead of the funeral, and many London hotels were sold out as 500 heads of state and their delegations descended on the city. Receipts showed the trip was booked on Sept. 9, one day after the Queen's death, for Sept. 15 to 20.

It's not clear yet where he will stay this time around.

While the King's coronation, which will unfold in front of about 2,000 guests, is expected to be dripping in pomp, circumstance and traditions, a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests most Canadians (60 per cent of respondents) oppose even recognizing Charles as King.

Just 28 per cent say they have a favourable view of Charles, while nearly half (48 per cent) do not.