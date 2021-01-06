Trudeau says he is 'concerned' by Washington D.C. violence, hopes for calm

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today he's "concerned" by the violent actions of Trump supporters storming the Capitol building in Washington D.C., adding he hopes the situation calms down soon.

"Obviously we're concerned and we're following the situation minute by minute as it unfolds," Trudeau said in a radio interview with News 1130 in Vancouver today.

"I think the American democratic institutions are strong and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly. We're going to continue to do what we need to do to make sure that Canadians are well served in our relationship with the United States, regardless of how things unfold."

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole also spoke out against the violence, condemning the actions of pro-Trump protesters as an assault on democracy.

"The storming of the Capitol Building is an astonishing assault on freedom and democracy. I am deeply saddened to see chaos grip our greatest ally today," he said in a social media post.

The protest staged by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump started off peacefully but soon saw violent clashes with police.

Trump urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress's formal approval of president-elect Joe Biden's win in the general election — a process that was underway when the protests began.

Several Republican lawmakers have backed Trump's calls, despite the absence of any evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

Both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives abruptly suspended proceedings as dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol. Lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the rotunda.

Images emerged of security officials holding some protesters at gunpoint, barricading doors to the House chamber and guarding it from inside with pistols drawn.

Trump asks protesters to leave, repeats fraud claims

After repeated calls for Trump to make a public statement to tell his supporters to leave the Capitol, Trump posted a video statement to his Twitter account repeating his claims that the election had been stolen and asking his supporters to go home.

"I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now, we have to have peace," Trump said in the video.