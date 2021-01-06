Navdeep Bains stepping down citing family time, spurring cabinet shuffle

Liberal MP Navdeep Bains says he won't run in the next election and is leaving his spot at the cabinet table to spend more time with family.

"I have lived the Canadian dream; I am the son of a cabinet maker who had the opportunity to serve as a cabinet minister," the innovation minister said in a statement posted Tuesday morning.

"But it's time for me to focus on the most important job I have in life — being a Dad."

My statement on my decision not to run in the next election and leaving cabinet:<br><br>Ma déclaration sur ma décision de ne pas me présenter aux prochaines élections et de me retirer du Conseil des ministres : <a href="https://t.co/c5OKDgXmfE">pic.twitter.com/c5OKDgXmfE</a> —@NavdeepSBains

His decision has triggered a cabinet shuffle, planned for Tuesday morning, involving a handful of ministers, CBC News has learned.

Sources with knowledge of the shuffle, who spoke to CBC News on condition of confidentiality, said Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne will replace Bains at Innovation, Science and Industry, and Transport Minister Marc Garneau will move to Foreign Affairs. Mississauga Centre MP Omar Alghabra will be promoted to cabinet to take over Transport.

In his statement, Bains said after six elections he decided 2019 would be his last and he is stepping away from cabinet.

"This last year has been hard on many families. My daughters, who are in Grade 5 and Grade 8, have needed me more in the last year as much as I needed them," said the MP for the Ontario riding of Mississauga—Malton.

"It's time for me to put my family first and I couldn't be happier about it.... I will continue to serve this community; and I know whoever replaces me will have the same dedication, gratitude and humility for this great country."

Trudeau last shuffled cabinet in August

The move comes just ahead of a virtual cabinet retreat scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau will move to Foreign Affairs. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau last had to shuffle his cabinet in August after former finance minister Bill Morneau announced he was stepping down from the key position amid the WE Charity controversy to run for a job as the next secretary general for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Morneau was being investigated by Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion after revealing that he had to repay WE Charity $41,366 in travel expenses covered for him by the organization. Dion dropped his investigation in October.

Morneau was replaced by then deputy prime minister and intergovernmental affairs minister Chrystia Freeland, who handed her responsibilities for relations between the provinces to Dominic LeBlanc while retaining the position of deputy prime minister in her new post.