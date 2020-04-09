Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lay out more measures to help bridge Canadian businesses through the COVID-19 crisis that has brought the economy to a near halt.

Trudeau will be announcing more details during his daily briefing at 11:15 a.m. ET. Watch it live on CBCNews.ca.

He will also hold a call with premiers later today. Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office says re-opening the economy will be a topic of discussion that's set to get underway at 6 p.m. ET.

"The premier is interested in hearing what other provinces and the federal government are looking to do in terms of first steps as well as ensuring support for the most heavily impacted sectors in Ontario," said his spokesperson in an email.

Ford will also be seeking clarity around a proposed wage top-up for essential workers. The measure, which Trudeau announced yesterday, aims to top up the pay for people who make less than $2,500 a month in essential jobs, such as caring for elderly or vulnerable people.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said yesterday the details of the shared federal-provincial program would be worked out in collaboration with the premiers.

The supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and procurement of other will also be discussed on today's call.

Trudeau also spoke G7 leaders today about global efforts to combat COVID-19.