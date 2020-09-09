Trudeau announces supports for Black entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new national program today to help Black Canadians get business loans with national banks, while promising more measures to tackle systemic racism in Canada.

The new program will include $53 million for Black business organizations to help entrepreneurs access funding, capital, mentorship, financial planning services and business training. The federal government and eight major financial institutions are also creating a loan program to provide Black entrepreneurs with loans of between $25,000 and $250,000.

Another $6.5 million will go toward collecting data on the state of Black entrepreneurship in Canada.

"We've heard very clearly from the Black community that economic empowerment is an essential step toward breaking down those barriers and creating true success, not just for the Black community but for our country," Trudeau said when questioned by reporters about his government's anti-racism strategy.

"I recognize there's much more to do on the justice system, much more to do on public safety and working with police and we will have more things to talk about."

Trudeau criticized by Singh

Support for Black-run businesses was one of the requests in a letter drafted by the Parliamentary Black Caucus back in June. The letter called on governments across Canada to immediately address systemic racism.

"We're listening to that document. We're also engaging directly with the Black community and hearing the challenges, the issues, the impediments, the barriers that we need to tackle," said Trudeau.

"But there are many other elements, whether it's our justice system, whether it's around public security, whether it's around community supports, that we're going to continue to work on."

In July, as "Black Lives Matter" protests swept North America, Trudeau announced his cabinet had created a summer work plan to draft policies to tackle systemic racism in Canada and to help eliminate barriers facing Indigenous and racialized people and those with disabilities.

At the time, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh accused the prime minister of not acting to eliminate systemic racism and criticized him for kneeling at a protest instead of making legislative changes.

"[Trudeau] has done less to address police brutality and violence than even [U.S. President Donald] Trump has done. That is shameful," he said.

As part of the cabinet's plan, Justice Minister David Lametti has been asked to examine possible reforms to the legal system, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough and Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino are looking at improvements to the temporary foreign worker program and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair is looking into "modernizing policing structures and updating standards regarding the use of force."