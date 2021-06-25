Prime minister apologizes to Cowessess First Nation after grim discovery, backs Bennett in cabinet

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A day after a First Nation in Saskatchewan reported that it had discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school, the prime minister apologized and condemned Canada's past treatment of Indigenous peoples — while also standing by a cabinet minister accused of sending a racist message to an Indigenous MP.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke publicly for the first time today since Cowessess First Nation reported a preliminary finding Thursday of 751 unmarked graves at a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

"This was an incredibly harmful government policy that was Canada's reality for many, many decades and Canadians today are horrified and ashamed of how our country behaved, about a policy that ripped kids from their homes, from their communities, from their culture and their language and forced assimilation upon them," Trudeau said outside his home at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

"To the members of the Cowessess community and Treaty Four communities, we are sorry. It was something that we cannot undo in the past, but we can pledge ourselves every day to fix it in the present and into the future."

The report from Saskatchewan comes after the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced last month that preliminary findings from a survey of the grounds at a former Kamloops Indian Residential School in B.C. revealed the remains of 215 children buried at the site.

WATCH: 'We are sorry,' Trudeau says following report of 751 unmarked graves in Saskatchewan:

'We are sorry,' Trudeau says to Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan following report of 751 unmarked graves Politics News 3:17 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares his thoughts about the reported discovery of 751 unmarked graves in Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan. 3:17

Trudeau also said Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett would remain at her post despite calls for her resignation because there is "more work for her to do" on the Indigenous file.

Bennett apologized publicly to Indigenous MP and former cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould yesterday after suggesting in a private message to the MP that her concern over residential schools and Indigenous rights was really a ploy to secure a generous MP pension.

In a social media post, Wilson-Raybould attacked Trudeau yesterday over what she called his "selfish jockeying for an election" and demanded he set those ambitions aside and commit to his 2018 promise to deliver transformative Indigenous rights legislation.

Bennett responded to Wilson-Raybould in a private message that consisted of a single word: "Pension?" Wilson-Raybould was one of 142 MPs elected for the first time on October 19, 2015, which means she would fail to qualify for her MP pension if she's defeated in an election before October 19, 2021.

"Earlier I offered my apologies directly to the MP for Vancouver-Granville. I let interpersonal dynamics get the better of me and sent an insensitive and inappropriate comment, which I deeply regret and shouldn't have done," Bennett said in a social media post.

"What minister Bennett did was wrong," Trudeau said. "It was hurtful. And of course I am deeply disappointed." He added that Bennett "did the right thing by apologizing because it was the wrong thing to do.

"I spoke with Carolyn Bennett this morning. I know how hard she has worked and continues to work on this important file. I know her heart. I know the efforts she has put in over years on this. And we both understand there is now even more work for her to do. And I know we will do it together."

WATCH: 'I am deeply disappointed' — Trudeau reacts to angry exchange between Carolyn Bennett and Jody Wilson-Raybould:

'I am deeply disappointed': Trudeau reacts to angry exchange between Carolyn Bennett and Jody Wilson-Raybould Politics News 1:36 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett was "wrong" to get into an angry online exchange with MP Jody Wilson-Raybould. 1:36

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419. A Saskatchewan-based line is now available by calling 306-522-7494.