VIDEO: Trudeau reflects on the 'impact and human cost' of D-Day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the "impact and the human cost" of D-Day was on his mind today as he watched a veteran of the conflict roll up his pants and step into the sea where so many lives were lost 75 years ago.

"There's a sense of one of those fulcrum points in history that we are remembering and recommitting ourselves to today," Trudeau told The National co-host Adrienne Arsenault in an interview at Juno Beach in northern France.

Trudeau said that more can always be done to help veterans, but his government has "done far more than any previous government for our veterans."

