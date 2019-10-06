Trudeau won't remove Liberal candidate for racist, sexist social media posts

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says comments made by a Liberal candidate in Nova Scotia in old social media posts are unacceptable, but that he is not removing him as a candidate.

Jaime Battiste, who is running for the Liberals in the riding of Sydney-Victoria, issued an apology earlier this week after the Toronto Sun shared past racist and sexist remarks he had made on social media.

One 2012 tweet from Battiste said, "Why do I assume every skinny aboriginal girl is on crystal meth or pills?"

Battiste told the newspaper that the posts were crude jokes he made at a different time in his life, but he now realizes they were offensive.

During a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont., this morning, Trudeau said Battiste has taken responsibility for his actions and apologized.

Trudeau called the language in the posts unacceptable, but said he is pleased Battiste has apologized unreservedly.

Trudeau sidestepped a question about whether he feels limited in his ability to censure candidates for past behaviour after photos and a video emerged in the first week of the campaign showing the Liberal leader in blackface.

Conservatives criticize 'fake feminist'

In the statement, Lisa Raitt, the Conservative candidate for Milton, Ont., called Trudeau "a fake feminist" for allowing Battiste to stand as a Liberal candidate.

CBC News previously requested an interview with Battiste, but the Liberal Party declined the request. It instead sent out a statement via email attributed to him.

"I would like to apologize for my comments," he said. "At times in my life, I have made crude jokes that I thought were funny at the time, but I realize now that these words were offensive. These were things I said during difficult times in my life, and they are not a reflection of my beliefs or who I am today. I apologize unreservedly."