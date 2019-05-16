Trudeau 'disappointed' by 'backsliding' on abortion rights in U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today he is "deeply disappointed" by "backsliding" on abortion rights in the U.S. and around the world, and promised that Canada will remain a staunch defender of a woman's right to choose.

Trudeau said Canadians can feel reassured that the federal government will continue to stand "unequivocally" for women's rights and the right to choose, and that people around the world can know they "will always have an ally and a defender in Canada."

"Obviously we are deeply disappointed by the backsliding on women's rights that we're seeing in some places around the world, including some American states," he said during a news conference in Paris.

"As a government, as Canadians, we will always be unequivocal about defending a woman's right to choose, defending women's rights in general."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking in Paris, comments on "disappointing" laws restricting access to abortion, particularly in some U.S. states, saying "it's a shame that we increasingly see conservative governments and conservative politicians taking away rights that have been hard fought." 0:54

Alabama's state legislature voted this week to criminalize abortion, making it illegal for doctors to perform the procedure. Other states are looking to restrict or ban abortion; Georgia, Mississippi, Ohio and Kentucky all passed so-called 'heartbeat' laws this year.

Such laws make abortion illegal as soon as six weeks into pregnancy — believed to be the earliest point when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Anti-abortion movement grows in U.S.

The anti-abortion movement has gained momentum under Donald Trump's presidency, and his appointment of two conservative Supreme Court justices has given activists hope that Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision legalizing abortion in the United States, will be overturned.

Trudeau pointed the finger at conservative politicians for repealing women's rights.

"It's a shame that we increasingly see conservative governments and conservative politicians taking away rights that have been hard-fought over many, many years by generations of women and male allies," he said.