Former senior military officer Trevor Cadieu charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

Military police announced Wednesday that they've charged a former senior officer in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) with two counts of sexual assault.

Former lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu denies the allegations.

Cadieu retired in April as an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him was underway. He was originally set to take over command of the army last fall.

"The matter relates to incidents alleged to have occurred at RMC Kingston in 1994," the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal said in a media statement.

Cadieu confirmed in a statement to CBC News that he's in Ukraine.

"I have just been advised that I have been charged by the [Canadian Armed Forces National Investigative Service]. I am making arrangements to return to Canada from Ukraine and I will continue to cooperate with this process, as I have from the start," he said.

The Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal, the head of the military police, said it decided to retain the investigation into Cadieu's case and civilian police also opted not to accept it since it was almost complete.

Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour recommended in October that the provost marshal "transfer to civilian police forces all allegations of sexual offences, including allegations currently under investigation by the CFNIS, unless such investigation is near completion."



Arbour went further last month, and in a blistering report called on the government to strip the military of its power to investigate sexual offences.

In line with Arbour's recommendation, Cadieu's trial will now go through the civilian justice system, the office of the provost marshal said in its statement.

"No further information can be released at this time," the statement reads.

At the time of his retirement, Cadieu said he didn't want to collect a salary while he was the subject of an investigation.

"As this process evolves, rather than collect a salary for an indeterminate period of time while the CAF cannot employ me, I have opted to release and am exploring other opportunities to contribute to a greater good," he said in a media statement.