Trudeau to meet with Governor General in Ottawa to form government

Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette in Ottawa today to confirm he intends to form government, just over a week after the Liberal leader's re-election as prime minister.

Trudeau's itinerary was released Monday night announcing the meeting, but it doesn't say what time he'll be heading to Rideau Hall.

The Liberals won 157 seats in the Oct. 21 election, 13 seats from forming a majority. That means the'll have to secure support from MPs from the other parties to pass legislation in Parliament.

Trudeau will also have to survive a vote of confidence on a speech from the throne laying out his agenda as prime minister.

He has said he'll appoint his cabinet on Nov. 20, but it's not yet clear when Parliament will reconvene.

Meanwhile, some new MPs are gathering in Ottawa on Tuesday for orientation.

They'll attend both personalized meeting and group workshops to learn more about the Parliamentary Precinct, human resources and staffing, financial resources and the digital infrastructure on the Hill.