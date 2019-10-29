Trudeau to meet with Governor General in Ottawa to form government
PM to appoint cabinet Nov. 20, but it's not clear when Parliament will reconvene
Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette in Ottawa today to confirm he intends to form government, just over a week after the Liberal leader's re-election as prime minister.
Trudeau's itinerary was released Monday night announcing the meeting, but it doesn't say what time he'll be heading to Rideau Hall.
The Liberals won 157 seats in the Oct. 21 election, 13 seats from forming a majority. That means the'll have to secure support from MPs from the other parties to pass legislation in Parliament.
Trudeau will also have to survive a vote of confidence on a speech from the throne laying out his agenda as prime minister.
He has said he'll appoint his cabinet on Nov. 20, but it's not yet clear when Parliament will reconvene.
Meanwhile, some new MPs are gathering in Ottawa on Tuesday for orientation.
They'll attend both personalized meeting and group workshops to learn more about the Parliamentary Precinct, human resources and staffing, financial resources and the digital infrastructure on the Hill.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.