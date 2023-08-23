Trudeau addresses internal grumblings as cabinet retreat wraps in Charlottetown

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday it's "totally natural" for Canadians to look for someone to blame for their economic woes, even as he defended his government's record as he gears up for the fall session of Parliament.

"I think Canadians are really worried and looking at blaming anyone they can for it, and that's totally natural and totally right," said Trudeau.

"The question Canadians are also asking is, are we going to be able to fix it? Are we going to be able to get through this as a country? My answer is, absolutely."

Trudeau also addressed grumbling coming from inside his caucus suggesting some MPs are not happy with the party's positions on certain issues. According to recent media reports, some Liberal MPs worry that voters have grown tired of Trudeau and believe their government is out of touch with Canadians' concerns about the cost of living.

"Yeah, people are facing tough times, and yes, everyone is finding it difficult right now. And as leaders, MPs, parliamentarians of all types, part of our job is to be there to take it, to support it as Canadians are worried and anxious, and put out those solutions," Trudeau said during the final day of a cabinet retreat on Prince Edward Island.

"So yeah, it's not an easy time to be a politician."

Those backbench concerns are also reflected in recent polling, which has had Trudeau's Liberals trailing the Conservatives throughout the summer leading into the fall sitting of Parliament.

Reversing those fortunes was one of the main goals of the three-day cabinet retreat in Charlottetown that comes to an end Wednesday. Housing was the main focus of the retreat — an issue critics and MPs say the Liberals aren't resonating with voters on.

It's an opening Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been quick to seize on, sounding off this summer on how Canadians should blame Trudeau for many of their woes, including being left out of the housing market and feeling the pinch at the grocery store.

Trudeau used his closing news conference Wednesday to try to contrast his leadership against Poilievre's approach, accusing him of whipping up anger.

"The question of course as politicians remains what do we do when people are upset? How do we respond when people are fearful for their future, worried about their kid's prosperity? Worried about their ability to pay their rent or buy groceries? What does leadership mean when people are hurting?," he said.

"Canadians are struggling, Canadians are worried, and they're seeing two different approaches to leadership right now, one that mirrors back that frustration and amplifies it or one that recognizes that yeah times are really tough for a whole lot of people right now, But we're going to keep rolling up our sleeves and bringing forward the best possible solutions because Canadians can get through this."