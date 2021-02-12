Hotel quarantine measures for travellers come into effect Feb. 22: sources
Travellers will have to pay for hotel stay of up to 72 hours
Air travellers landing in Canada will have to quarantine in a hotel, at their own expense, starting Feb. 22, according to government sources.
Sources, who spoke confidentially because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make the announcement at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, Procurement Minister Anita Anand, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Health Minister Patty Hajdu will have more details at 12:15 ET.
CBC News will carry both news conferences live.
Last month, the government announced air travellers returning from non-essential trips abroad will have to isolate in a federally mandated facility for up to 72 hours while they await the results of a polymerase chain reaction test, commonly known as a PCR test. Trudeau has estimated the potential cost of the three-day quarantine hotel stay at $2,000.
The testing requirement is in addition to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for returning non-essential travellers. The government has had travel restrictions on most foreign nationals in place since March 2020
Earlier this week, the prime minister announced that as of Feb. 15, non-essential travellers entering Canada through the land border will soon need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before arrival.
Border officers can't legally deny entry to Canadians, but those who show up without proof of a test could face fines of up to $3,000, he said.
