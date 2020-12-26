At least 50,000 flight reservations have been cancelled since mandatory COVID-19 testing was introduced

Airlines have seen at least 50,000 flight reservations cancelled since the federal government introduced mandatory pre-departure COVID-19 testing for travellers returning to Canada.

A spokesperson for Transport Minister Omar Alghabra shared the figure, citing data reported to Transport Canada by domestic airlines and international carriers that operate flights to Canada.

"As part of the broader effort to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has consistently advised Canadians to avoid non-essential international travel," Amy Butcher, communications director for the minister, wrote in an email.

"On December 31, 2020, the government announced new pre-test requirements for passengers seeking to fly to Canada from other countries. Not surprisingly, this has led to a decline in future bookings."

The new rule took effect on Jan. 7, 2021. It requires all travellers over the age of five to produce proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken no longer than 72 hours before boarding a flight to Canada.

The federal government announced the new testing regime following multiple reports of prominent Canadians — including political figures — travelling abroad for the holidays in defiance of government advisories against non-essential travel.

The government was also facing pressure at the time from premiers — primarily Ontario's Doug Ford — to crack down on international travel to reduce the risk of importing COVID-19 from other countries.

The requirement was unpopular with Canadian airlines, which lobbied unsuccessfully to delay the rollout by two weeks.