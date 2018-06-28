COMING UP LIVE
Marc Garneau introducing new measures to curb cockpit laser attacks
Transport Minister Marc Garneau plans to announce new measures today to curb the phenomenon of aiming laser pointers at airplanes. The minister will make the announcement at 1 p.m. ET in Montreal.
There were 379 reported incidents of lasers aimed at planes in 2017
Transport Minister Marc Garneau plans to announce new measures today to curb the phenomenon of aiming laser pointers at airplanes.
The minister is scheduled to make a statement at 1 p.m. ET in Montreal.
Garneau had previously instructed his officials to explore "all possible options" to crack down on the dangerous practice — including banning certain types of lasers outright.
Aiming lasers into the cockpit of an aircraft can distract and even momentarily blind a pilot.
Since the government initiated a public education campaign two years ago, the number of laser incidents has dropped by 25 per cent.
There were 379 reported incidents of lasers aimed at planes last year, down from 590 in 2015 and 527 in 2016.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.