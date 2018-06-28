Transport Minister Marc Garneau plans to announce new measures today to curb the phenomenon of aiming laser pointers at airplanes.

The minister is scheduled to make a statement at 1 p.m. ET in Montreal.

Garneau had previously instructed his officials to explore "all possible options" to crack down on the dangerous practice — including banning certain types of lasers outright.

Aiming lasers into the cockpit of an aircraft can distract and even momentarily blind a pilot.

Since the government initiated a public education campaign two years ago, the number of laser incidents has dropped by 25 per cent.

There were 379 reported incidents of lasers aimed at planes last year, down from 590 in 2015 and 527 in 2016.